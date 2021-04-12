Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,276,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

