Graviocoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

