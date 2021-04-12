GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $83,506.47 and approximately $224.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.05 or 0.00707351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.99 or 0.99996414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.00970130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,514,927 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

