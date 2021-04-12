Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

