Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.57

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.57 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 78756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3790099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 over the last 90 days.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

