Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.79

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNCGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.