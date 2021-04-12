Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

