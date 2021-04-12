Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 134,533 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.