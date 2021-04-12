Grimm Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $70,202.84 and $543.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 132.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

