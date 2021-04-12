Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.14 or 0.03559075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.93 or 0.00409549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $670.73 or 0.01116999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00545674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00434118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $214.77 or 0.00357659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,344,000 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.