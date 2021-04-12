Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $188.40

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $188.40, but opened at $179.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $18,854,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.