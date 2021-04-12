Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TV opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

