GSX Techedu (GSX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/7/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

4/7/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

3/29/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – GSX Techedu had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

