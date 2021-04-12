GSX Techedu (GSX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX):
- 4/7/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.
- 4/7/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “
- 3/29/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
- 3/29/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
- 3/15/2021 – GSX Techedu had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 3/8/2021 – GSX Techedu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.
GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
