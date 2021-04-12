Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

