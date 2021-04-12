GXChain (GXC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $87.00 million and $13.51 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,145,260 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

