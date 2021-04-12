H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,075 shares of company stock worth $2,901,969. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

