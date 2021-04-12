Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $102.20 million and $2.80 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00274296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.48 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,285.03 or 0.99471400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.91 or 0.00975013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,186,505 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

