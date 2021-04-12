Hammerson’s (HMSNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,589. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.