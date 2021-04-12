Hammerson’s (HMSNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,589. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

