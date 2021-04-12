HARD Protocol Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.46 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.77 or 0.00717162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.80 or 0.99403884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.00987836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,375,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

