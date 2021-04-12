Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.