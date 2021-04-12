Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.