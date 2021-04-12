Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $3.23 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.36 million and $3.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $230.86 or 0.00384170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002116 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

