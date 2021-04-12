Haven Protocol Price Reaches $25.54 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $365.05 million and $14.13 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.54 or 0.00042504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,091.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.58 or 0.03578823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.00408008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.69 or 0.01124435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00528546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.09 or 0.00432819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00364683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00032299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,292,354 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

