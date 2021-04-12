Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 159,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 89,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPF)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

