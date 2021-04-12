HC Wainwright Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $225.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $168.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,628. Repligen has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

