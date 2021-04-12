HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $73.76

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.76, but opened at $70.47. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 9,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

