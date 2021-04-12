Head-To-Head Analysis: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get CDK Global alerts:

This table compares CDK Global and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

82.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.35 $207.50 million $3.05 17.70 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.32 -$1.93 billion $0.62 10.90

CDK Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDK Global and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.24%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Conduent.

Summary

CDK Global beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.