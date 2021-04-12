Head to Head Analysis: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Royale Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 8.15 $46.28 million $0.13 119.92 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Royale Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

