Head to Head Review: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76% Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boston Scientific 0 4 15 1 2.85

Liquidia currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 445.63%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $8.07 million 13.53 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -0.97 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.21 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.90

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Liquidia on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

