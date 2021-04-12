Head to Head Survey: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 9.01 $17.93 million $0.88 58.45 iCAD $31.34 million 14.75 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -50.14

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 2 0 2.33 iCAD 0 0 6 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential downside of 28.85%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.09%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45% iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats iCAD on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

