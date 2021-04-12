HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $34.99

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $35.92. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.