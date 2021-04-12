Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 30,100 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of i3 Verticals worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $15,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.47 on Monday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -811.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

