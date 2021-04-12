Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 8,206 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.30. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

