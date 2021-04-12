Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

