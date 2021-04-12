Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $60.80 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.