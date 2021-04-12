Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.