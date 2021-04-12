Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 249,000 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 76.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 21.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 198,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,079.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 531,494 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

