Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 37,000 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.59 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

