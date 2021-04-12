Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2,315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 197,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

