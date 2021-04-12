Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $63.33 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.