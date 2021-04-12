Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 181,000 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Service Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.