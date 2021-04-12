Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 58,000 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 738,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.