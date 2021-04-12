Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 59,000 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

