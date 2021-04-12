Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.69.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $369.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.92 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

