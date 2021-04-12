Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of KBR worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 33.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.48 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

