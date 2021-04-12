Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,715 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Corteva stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

