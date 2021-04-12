Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 922.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,665 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 649,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 119,246 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.