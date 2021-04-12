Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1,120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247,596 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.