Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.84 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 834,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.21 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

