Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.86 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

